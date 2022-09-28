Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $25.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PING. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens cut shares of Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 164.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4,235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 1,254.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PING opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

