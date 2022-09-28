Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $25.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PING. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens cut shares of Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ping Identity
In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ping Identity
Ping Identity Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of PING opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.22). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ping Identity Company Profile
Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ping Identity (PING)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.