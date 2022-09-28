Pinknode Price Tops $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (PNODE)

Pinknode (PNODE) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Pinknode coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinknode has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $11,931.00 worth of Pinknode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinknode has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinknode alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Pinknode

Pinknode’s genesis date was May 4th, 2021. Pinknode’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Pinknode’s official Twitter account is @official_pnode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinknode is pinknode.io.

Pinknode Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinknode empowers developers by providing node-as-a-service solutions, removing an entire layer of inefficiencies and complexities, and accelerating product life cycle.The pricing model employed by existing infrastructure providers often functions on a tiered-paid subscription structure, with limitations on the number of daily API requests or computational resources relative to the subscription tiers. At Pinknode, this model is replaced with a stake and burn structure of the native token, PNODE.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinknode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinknode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinknode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinknode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinknode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.