Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Pinkslip Finance (PSLIP) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Pinkslip Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkslip Finance has a market cap of $112,687.00 and approximately $58,391.00 worth of Pinkslip Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pinkslip Finance has traded down 49.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkslip Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pinkslip Finance Profile

Pinkslip Finance launched on August 17th, 2021. Pinkslip Finance’s total supply is 22,760,032 coins. Pinkslip Finance’s official website is pinkslip.finance. Pinkslip Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinkslip Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinkslip Finance aims to be a complete metaverse with key decentralized finance components. The core elements allow users at any level to earn passive income whilst providing a gaming component for the experience to be friendly. The ethos has been inspired by multiple drag racing movies and games. The term Pinkslip stands for the slang of an official title certificate to a vehicle, because in some states the document is or was pink. This is the source of the phrase “racing for pinks,” when the winner of a car race wins ownership of the loser's car. The second part of the project name is Finance, which ties to the decentralized ecosystem the platform will have.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkslip Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkslip Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkslip Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkslip Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkslip Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.