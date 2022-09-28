Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.