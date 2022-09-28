Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,509 shares of company stock worth $1,807,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PINS opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

