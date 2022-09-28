Piper Sandler Lowers Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $85.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $66.12 on Monday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $159,204,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after buying an additional 1,773,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after buying an additional 1,426,767 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after buying an additional 691,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $44,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.