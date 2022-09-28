Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Achieves $79.32 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $79.32 million and $188,453.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00284448 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00105608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00071138 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 194,067,468 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

