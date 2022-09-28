PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Capitalization Tops $206,911.97

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $206,911.97 and $425.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00285530 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00106590 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00072198 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00072307 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000939 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

