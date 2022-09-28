PIVX (PIVX) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.14 Million

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. PIVX has a total market cap of $25.14 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001844 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flits (FLS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 70,245,798 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

