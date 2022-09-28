Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT opened at $57.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $224.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,692,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after buying an additional 1,122,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after buying an additional 454,341 shares in the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.