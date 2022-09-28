PlayDapp (PLA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $221.27 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $221.27 million and $8.56 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was April 13th, 2020. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is www.playchip.global.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

