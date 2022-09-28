Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.88

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 50645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50.
Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
