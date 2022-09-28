Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.88

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.88, with a volume of 50645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.50.

Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

(Get Rating)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.