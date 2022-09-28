Polkalokr Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (LKR)

Polkalokr (LKR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polkalokr has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkalokr is lokr.io.

Polkalokr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkalokr mission is to restore trust & simplicity to complex token ecosystems by creating a multi-chain token escrow platform, that puts token distribution into the hands of network participants through governance-as-a-service.”

