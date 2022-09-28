Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Reaches $1.31 on Top Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $485,462.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00006730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,506.74 or 0.99988911 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057796 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00063903 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00079241 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters' total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

