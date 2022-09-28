Polylastic Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (POLX)

Polylastic (POLX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Polylastic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Polylastic has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $151,930.00 worth of Polylastic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polylastic has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polylastic

Polylastic was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Polylastic’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. Polylastic’s official Twitter account is @polylastic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polylastic is polylastic.io.

Buying and Selling Polylastic

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polylastic (POLX) Index is designed to track token performance within the ever-evolving Elastic Finance industry (EFi). Its index will include elastic cryptocurrencies, seigniorage tokens, algorithmic stablecoins, cash systems and whatever comes next. The index is weighted based on the value of community support measured by the number of stakers, as well as the market cap of the token.The POLX token is a deflationary, fee-earning token used for governance and weighting the index according to delegated stake. As the index performs and earns fees from growth, 100% of revenue goes toward purchasing the token on the open market, and removing it from the total supply forever. As the EFi space advances, the POLX token becomes more scarce.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polylastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polylastic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polylastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

