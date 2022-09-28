PolySwarm Market Cap Hits $19.59 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (NCT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $19.59 million and approximately $463,216.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PolySwarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically-diverse security experts.NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem.”

