PooCoin Price Tops $0.29 (POOCOIN)

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. PooCoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PooCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PooCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
PooCoin Profile
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PooCoin is https://reddit.com/r/PooCoin.
Buying and Selling PooCoin
