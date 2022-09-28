Position Exchange (POSI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.24 Million

Position Exchange (POSI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Position Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges. Position Exchange has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Position Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Position Exchange has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068345 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10448348 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Position Exchange Profile

Position Exchange’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Position Exchange’s total supply is 91,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,553,439 coins. Position Exchange’s official Twitter account is @PositionEx.

Position Exchange Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Position Exchange is a Decentralized Trading Protocol operating on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), that enables traders, liquidity providers and developers to participate in an open financial market with no barriers to entry. No authorization is required to use the open-source Position Exchange protocol. POSI is Position Exchange's native BEP20 token empowering its ecosystem. In addition to being a utility token and providing liquidity and trading incentives, POSI token is designed to facilitate and incite the decentralized governance of the protocol. As such, holders of POSI tokens accrue voting rights proportional to their holdings. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Position Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Position Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Position Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

