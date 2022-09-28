Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) versus First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Head to Head Survey

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Potbelly and First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Potbelly $380.05 million 0.34 -$23.78 million ($0.45) -10.02 First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.44 -$2.11 million $0.07 208.74

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Potbelly. Potbelly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potbelly -3.05% -938.53% -2.42% First Watch Restaurant Group 0.51% 0.75% 0.33%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Potbelly and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Potbelly and First Watch Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Potbelly 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $22.68, indicating a potential upside of 55.25%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Potbelly.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of Potbelly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Potbelly shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Potbelly on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Potbelly

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc. and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.