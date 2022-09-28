Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $333,099.00 and $3,638.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token launched on November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 406,632 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is powerindex.io/#/mainnet.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIPT is a PowerIndex Pool Token – a share of PowerIndex pool. PowerIndex stores a basket of 8 assets on a special smart-contract in Ethereum. This token can be issued only by supplying liquidity to it. When someone supplies liquidity to the contract, PIPT token is minted.”

