Powerledger (POWR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.57 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Powerledger has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Powerledger has a total market cap of $94.60 million and $4.57 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,572.25 or 1.00073641 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057303 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00064156 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00079301 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger (POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger.

Powerledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars.

