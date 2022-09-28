Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance

Shares of PSZKY opened at $11.42 on Monday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.

Get Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna alerts:

About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna

(Get Rating)

See Also

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna provides banking services in Poland, Ukraine, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Ireland, and Germany. Its Retail segment offers current and savings accounts, term deposits, private and electronic banking services, investment and insurance products, credit and debit cards, and consumer and mortgage loans, as well as corporate loans to firms and enterprises, developers, cooperatives, and property managers.

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.