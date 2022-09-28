Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance
Shares of PSZKY opened at $11.42 on Monday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.42.
About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (PSZKY)
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.