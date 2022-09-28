PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 59000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

PPX Mining Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

