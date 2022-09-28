Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Critical Survey

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and Electromed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.15 -$100,000.00 ($0.11) -18.09 Electromed $41.66 million 2.08 $2.31 million $0.26 39.31

Electromed has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Precision Optics and Electromed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Electromed has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 63.89%. Given Electromed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electromed is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -12.10% -26.05% -13.81% Electromed 5.53% 6.84% 5.89%

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electromed beats Precision Optics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

(Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Electromed

(Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care market for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.