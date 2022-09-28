Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $95.10

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.10 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 97.30 ($1.18), with a volume of 114064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.40 ($1.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Premier Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £815.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Premier Foods Company Profile

In other Premier Foods news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 45,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £50,216.10 ($60,676.78).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

