Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director Richard William Keith Morrison Purchases 10,000 Shares

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL – Get Rating) Director Richard William Keith Morrison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 1.48 per share, for a total transaction of 14,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,246,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,804,757.84.
Premium Nickel Resources Trading Down 6.6 %
PNRL opened at 1.28 on Wednesday. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of 1.28 and a 1-year high of 2.60.
About Premium Nickel Resources
