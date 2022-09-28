Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRL) Director Richard William Keith Morrison Purchases 10,000 Shares

Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (CVE:PNRLGet Rating) Director Richard William Keith Morrison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 1.48 per share, for a total transaction of 14,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,246,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 4,804,757.84.

Premium Nickel Resources Trading Down 6.6 %

PNRL opened at 1.28 on Wednesday. Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of 1.28 and a 1-year high of 2.60.

About Premium Nickel Resources

North American Nickel Inc engages in the exploration and development of nickel-copper-cobalt resources. It focuses on developing the Selebi Project, which covers an area of 11,504 hectares located near the town of Selebi Phikwe, Botswana. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

