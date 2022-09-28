Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $110.20

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.20 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 110.20 ($1.33), with a volume of 6612277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.41).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHP. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 166.20 ($2.01).
Primary Health Properties Stock Down 5.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 1,001.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.12.
Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
