Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $110.20

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110.20 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 110.20 ($1.33), with a volume of 6612277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.41).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHP. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 166.20 ($2.01).

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 1,001.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

