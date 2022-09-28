Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of United States Steel worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $45,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.