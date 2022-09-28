Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 3.34% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MMTM opened at $156.50 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.79 and a fifty-two week high of $204.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.54.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.