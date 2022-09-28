Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 337.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on BTI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.