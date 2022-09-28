Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,313 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.43% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

