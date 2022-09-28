Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $330.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.07. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $325.28 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.802 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

