PRIZM 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $300,095.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $12.85 million and approximately $300,095.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00070790 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LePenCoin (LEPEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kahsh (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gold BCR (GBCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $587.16 or 0.03006828 BTC.

Crave-NG (CVNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,122,647,428 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PRIZM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

