Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

IPDN opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 18.60.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.