Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Price Performance
IPDN opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 18.60.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
