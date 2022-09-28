Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock worth $762,776 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Progress Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

