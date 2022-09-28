Project Inverse Trading 12.4% Higher This Week (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $298,087.00 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse launched on February 28th, 2021. Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,964,237 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Inverse’s official website is projectinverse.com.

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

According to CryptoCompare, “INVERSE is a non-custodial, counter-volatility, decentralized protocol that allows users to take advantage of the downward moves of select assets. INVERSE is powered by the XIV token, a free-floating, inverse-yielding, BEP-20 token.”

