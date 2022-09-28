Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $50.84

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDXGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.84, but opened at $52.65. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 1,932 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 328,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 159,369 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.