Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $50.84

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.84, but opened at $52.65. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $51.36, with a volume of 1,932 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 328,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 159,369 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,030,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.