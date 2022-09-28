Propy (PRO) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

Propy (PRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Propy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003308 BTC on exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $65.00 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Propy has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Propy

Propy was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Propy’s official website is www.propy.com. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Propy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets.Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction.Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

