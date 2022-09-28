ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,612,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 108,277,297 shares.The stock last traded at $55.18 and had previously closed at $56.26.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,084,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $828,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.