Prosper (PROS) Price Down 32.6% Over Last Week

Prosper (PROS) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Prosper has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $16.12 million and $37.11 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004300 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00046153 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001799 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.01639995 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035684 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,244,765 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain.At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens.”

