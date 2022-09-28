Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $43.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $289,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

PTGX stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $416.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 291.70%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

