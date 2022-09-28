Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Stock Performance

PROV stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.