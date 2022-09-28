ProximaX (XPX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $6.34 Million

ProximaX (XPX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and $129,012.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProximaX has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,486,865,137 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service.The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

