Proxy Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (PRXY)

Proxy (PRXY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Proxy has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proxy has a market cap of $138,657.02 and approximately $122,360.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002461 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Proxy

Proxy was first traded on December 14th, 2021. Proxy’s total supply is 5,443,872 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proxy’s official website is btcpx.io.

Proxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Proxy is a multi-institutional protocol for the decentralized tokenization of Bitcoin on ERC20 and MRC20 formats utilizing the Proxy Relay. This gives Bitcoin holders a decentralized bridge to stake their Bitcoin into custody and transfer that value into an onto Ethereum or Polygon chains without the need for centralized exchanges and systems that exponentially increase the counterparty risk of theft or loss. The BTCpx token contract is governed by a DAO token called Proxy (PRXY), which is responsible for managing the treasury and deciding on the roadmap of the future.PRXY can be used for Voting, Bitcoin Farming and Liquidity Mining.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

