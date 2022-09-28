PuddingSwap Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16,116.24 (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. PuddingSwap has a total market cap of $16,116.24 and approximately $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PuddingSwap Profile

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PuddingSwap Coin Trading

