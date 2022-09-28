Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Trading Down 5.4 %
NASDAQ:PULM opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.
Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. Analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
