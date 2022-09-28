Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. Analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

