Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUM. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price target on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

PUM stock opened at €51.92 ($52.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82. Puma has a twelve month low of €51.60 ($52.65) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of €63.65 and a 200-day moving average of €67.40.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

