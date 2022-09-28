Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lowered by Analyst

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for iRhythm Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

IRTC stock opened at $118.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.51. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.70.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,628.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,628.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,508. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,657,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after buying an additional 777,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

