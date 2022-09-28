Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Lowered by Analyst

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.48.

Shares of NKE opened at $96.29 on Monday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

