Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AEO. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,804,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 120,135 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 756,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 113,009 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 93,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 472,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

